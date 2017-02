× Heartwarming Homecoming for Iowa National Guard Soldiers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa National Guard soldiers returned home on Sunday morning after being deployed overseas for six months.

Family and friends welcomed loved ones with smiles, tears, and hugs at the Des Moines International Airport after months of being apart.

Channel 13’s Reid Chandler was at the airport for the heartwarming reunion. Check back for his full report on Sunday night.