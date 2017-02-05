× Officials Looking for Man who Escaped from Council Bluffs Work Release Facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate at the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility has escaped.

Officials say Colton Edward Benson-Blaine, 26, escaped the facility on Sunday. He is described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6’3″ tall and weighs 261 pounds. He also has a scar on his right wrist.

Benson-Blaine is serving 12 years and two months in the facility. His offenses include voluntary manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, voluntary absence, and escape of misdemeanant. He was placed on sescape status after not returning to the facility from employment He was transferred to work release on January 24th after his sentence began on August 5th, 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department or Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department.