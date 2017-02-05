× President Trump’s Healthcare Plan May Not be in Effect Until 2018

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump says Americans may have to wait until next year for his healthcare plan.

In a Fox News interview, the president said it could take until 2018 to roll out his proposal to replace Obamacare. He also told Bill O’Reilly that some elements of his plan could be in place this year.

This would be a slower time frame for replacing Obamacare than Trump and other Republicans had promised.

President Trump also called the Affordable Care Act a disaster and said his plan would be “wonderful.” He also said that Americans can expect to see some tax cuts in 2017.