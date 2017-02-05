Refugee Support Gathering Took Place at North High School on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People gathered at Des Moines' North High School on Sunday in support of refugees.

At the gathering, refugees were given an opportunity to speak and give their thoughts on President Trump's executive order regarding the travel ban.

Community members and religious leaders offered prayers for everyone involved.

"I've just recognized that the state that I'm from has a really long tradition of being really welcoming," said Rae Fehring, who attended the gathering. "It's a really fair-minded state, everybody just sort of takes care of each other, and so participating today was just a way to be able to play music, was just a way to be able to give back and support a particular issue that I think is important to a lot of people."

An optional "know your rights" session was held after the event.