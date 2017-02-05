Senate Majority Leader Does Not Want Federal Money to be Used for Voter Fraud Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump has not backed down from his claims that up to five million people illegally voted in the November election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not want to spend any federal money on the president's proposed voter fraud investigation. He told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that states should be the ones dealing with this issue.

"There's no evidence that it occurred in such a significant number that would have changed the presidential election, and I don't think we ought to spend any federal money investigating that," said McConnell.

President Trump previously promised to launch an investigation into the alleged voter fraud, and said on Fox News Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence will now be the one leading an investigative commission.

Iowa's Secretary of State has previously pushed back against claims of widespread fraud, but he said without a new voter ID requirement, nobody can say for sure how much fraud is happening.

"We can't even monitor it right now, because we don't have the systems in place to be able to tell you whether there's rampant fraud or not," said Secretary Paul Pate.

Pate is pushing for voters to be required to use an ID to vote. This would include a driver's license, passport or military ID, but not a student ID. Pate says these lack an expiration date or way to be properly scanned.

However, one critic of Pate's plan says it would only prevent some people from voting.

"We have a system that works, that's easy, that people know how to use. This process would make it harder, it would disenfranchise people, and we don't think it's good for iowa," said Daniel Zeno of the ACLU of Iowa.

Statehouse Republicans are still working on their own voter ID requirement during this legislative session.