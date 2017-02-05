Suspect Taken Into Custody for Alleged Murder of New York Jogger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, New York -- New York police arrested a man on Saturday who they believe murdered and raped a jogger last summer, according to WNBC's Michael George.

"We just want to say NYPD all the way. These cops go through so much, they don't get paid enough," said one member of the community.

Police say forensic evidence led them to the suspect. No charges have yet been filed, but officials are optimistic they have the right person. The suspect was arrested in Brooklyn.

The NYPD has been working the case for six months, and detectives said just this week they were following strong leads.

Karina's murder hit the Howard Beach community hard, taking away the feeling of safety.

"I turn around, I'm kinda scared watching, you know, I gotta watch my back ever since this story," said a source.

Karina, 30, was last seen jogging near her home, and was later found in Spring Creek Park after having been beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled.

Her parents have become tireless advocates for justice. On the six month anniversary of their daughter's death, they asked the state for additional DNA testing. They now have new hope that this is the break they have been waiting for.