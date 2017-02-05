× Tow to Go Service Transports Drivers and Cars to Promote Safe Holiday Travelling

IOWA — A new program will be in full swing for safe travelling after Super Bowl parties on Sunday night.

Tow to Go is a partnership between AAA, The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation, and Budweiser that allows drivers–and their cars–to be transported home if they’ve had too much to drink.

The program is new to Iowa, but has been successful in other states. The service won’t be available all year, but will run on certain holidays that often involve alcohol.

All you need to do is call 855-286-9246 (855-2-TOW-2-GO) to arrange a ride.

For a list of all holidays the program will be available, visit AAA’s website.