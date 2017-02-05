Train Derails Right Outside Dubuque Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- On its way through eastern Iowa heading to Wisconsin, a train derailed near Dubuque on Sunday morning.

The Candaian Pacific freight train derailed near Massey Park, just outside the Dubuque city limits. The park is a camping and fishing recreational area just south of town. One homeowner had a firsthand view of the wreck, as the train went off the tracks right outside their house.

The Sheriff's office says the 26 rail cars were empty and no one was injured. They have not yet stated what caused the train to go off the tracks.