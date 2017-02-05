Travelers Affected by Ban Now Fly to United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- After the travel ban was halted on Friday, refugees and thousands of travelers from the seven affected countries scrambled to get flights to the United States.

This included an Iraqi family who set off on a flight from Istanbul to New York on Sunday.

The family had spent two years obtaining U.S. visas and were ready to move to America last week. However, they had to stay in Iraq after a failed attempt to board a connecting flight to the U.S.

Approximately 40 Yemeni nationals with U.S. visas were also allowed to board a flight bound for New York on Saturday. They had been stranded in east Africa since the ban was put in place.