What’s Bugging Andy? Iowa State Needs to Go Big on Next Wrestling Coach

I remember one of my first weeks on the job here in the Des Moines market…I covered media day for the 1999-2000 Iowa State wrestling team. Bobby Douglas was all smiles…his team was returning *five all-Americans, Cael and Cody Sanderson, Joe Heskett…the team was ranked number one in the preseason and talk of wrestling in Ames was absolutely *not confined to the fringes of Cyclone fandom.

Well things have changed at Iowa State...Kevin Jackson has tried mightily, but he hasn’t been able to will the program back to the top of the heap. Wrestling doesn’t get overlooked very often in this state, but Jackson’s resignation was the first time in a while that program made headlines.

Jamie Pollard is in a difficult position right now…how far do you go to revive a program, a *sport, that doesn’t generate many headlines…that doesn’t bring in much revenue? Well here’s hoping that Pollard decides to go *far, go *big, go all the way.

Iowa State wants desperately to become a national football power…heck, a Big *Twelve power. Think of the time, effort and money it spends in that effort. It’s never become either of those things but no fan wants Pollard to stop pushing. Even the youngest fans can remember a time when the Cyclones were a force in wrestling. Iowa State has had some legitimate stars in the sport of basketball..Gary Thompson, Jeff Grayer, Marcus Fizer, Georges Niang…but in wrestling, Iowa State has Cael Sanderson and Dan Gable. They aren’t stars…they’re the Earth, moon and *planets of wrestling…they’re half of the sport’s Mount Rushmore. Forget Insight Bowl trophies and Big Twelve Championship banners, Iowa State wrestling is wrapped in National Championship cloths from *multiple decades…it is Iowa State’s *one sport where no one has *ever needed to make excuses. For everything that Iowa State football and basketball strive to be someday, wrestling already has *been and could *much more easily become *again.

Go *big, Jamie…open up the purse strings and aim for a big-name coach…consider major upgrades to facilities…pick Dan Gable’s brain…go all out in hopes of making Iowa State *the wrestling school in America, again. A few tenths of a football coach’s contract are *huge in the world of wrestling salaries…most college sports lose money, but none are more closely identified with this state, and none have more young athletes already *familiar with this state.

Yes, it’s not that easy, but *no…you *can’t say “it can’t be done” because it *has been done. All of it…national titles, individual champions, number-one rankings, Olympic golds, Wheaties boxes, all-time greats…everything, no exceptions…recently. Here’s to bringing it all back. I’m Andy Fales, and that’s What’s Bugging Me.