× Arrest Made in Urbandale Bank Break-In

URBANDALE, Iowa – An Urbandale man is in the Polk County Jail after police say he broke into a bank last Friday.

Police say they were called to the West Bank at 3255 99th St. on an alarm around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 3rd. When they arrived they found a glass door had been shattered.

Officers found 45-year-old Samir Rakovic inside the bank, hiding under a desk.

Rakovic is charged with third degree burglary and is being held on a bond of $5,000.