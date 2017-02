AMES, Iowa — Police responded to a close call at Ada Hayden Lake around noon on Monday.

Officials say someone drove across a grassy area, down the rock bank, and then onto the lake. The driver headed for the nearby boat ramp when the ice gave way near the shore. The car was partially submerged.

No one was hurt, and police were able to tow the car out of the lake a short time later.

These Drone13 images show the car’s tracks across the ice.