Critics Give Lawmakers Earful at Public Hearing on School Spending

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Statehouse Republicans scheduled a public hearing on school spending for 11 a.m. Monday, a time when teachers and many working adults cannot make it to the Capitol, and many Democrats did not like this decision.

Senate Republicans already passed a 1.1% per-pupil funding increase, or $40 million, for schools for the 2017-18 school year. Democrats did not like that either, so critics made sure to fill the public hearing hours before the Republican-led House took up the same funding plan.

Several dozen people spoke out against the spending plan during the 90 minutes Republicans allowed for comments. Randy Lyons, a retired teacher from Dubuque, said he came to represent his grandson who started kindergarten this year. Lyons worries about the harm minimal increases to schools will do to students like his grandson.

"He loves school," Lyons said. "Is this going to be the future for him?"

A Des Moines student complained there already are not enough desks for the students. A retired teacher lamented how budget cuts threaten field trips. Another asked whether students will soon have to supply their own toilet paper.

"You can do better for our communities and our future," challenged Doctor Tom Narak, government relations director for the School Administrators of Iowa.

Drew Klein, state director for the Americans for Prosperity, was one of two who spoke up in support of the funding bill. He expressed concerns about the importance of budgeting for the future, even if it means limited growth for school spending right now.

Klein said, "That mission to build a better and more prosperous state is significantly inadequate if you fail to address the needs of those that will come after us."

Historically, the proposed spending increase would be the third-smallest since 1973, according to information from the Legislative Services Agency.