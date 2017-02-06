DeVos Nomination Vote Currently Even, Pence May Serve as Tie-Breaker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington D.C. -- Senate Democrats are currently about 10 hours into their 24-hour protest over President Trump's pick to lead the Department of Education.

Betsy DeVos supports charter schools and a voucher program allowing students to attend private schools, which Democrats say makes her unfit for the position, according to NBC's Dan Scheneman.

Democratic senators tried to derail the nomination at the U.S. Capitol.

"It is difficult to imagine a worse choice to head the Department of Education," said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have already announced they cannot support DeVos.

Critics say she has little experience with public education.

At a confirmation hearing, DeVos confirmed neither she or her children ever attended a public K-12 school, although she did mentor in one. She has also spent millions of dollars promoting vouchers and charter schools.

Supporters say DeVos' status as an outsider is just what the Department of Education needs.

"Someone more interested in results rather than paying homage to and feeding the education establishment here in Washington D.C.," said Texas Senator John Cornyn.

The vote now stands at 50-50, which means Vice President Mike Pence would be called on to break the tie. If this happens, it would be the first time a vice president has cast a deciding vote for a cabinet position.

The vote on the nomination is expected to take place at noon on Tuesday.