Education Funding Fight Continues at Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight over education funding kicks into high gear Monday at the Statehouse.

Monday morning, Iowans get their chance to weigh in on the issue at a public hearing.

The hope is that it will clear up the current divide between House Republicans and Democrats.

Republicans want a 1.1-percent per student increase. That adds up to about $40 million more than this year.

Democrats are pushing for an increase that is almost four times what Republicans are asking for.

Iowa school superintendents told lawmakers last week anything less than a 4-percent increase will mean cuts to staff and programs.

“We’ve offered an early retirement program, we’ve done that I think five of the last eight years that’s kind of helped us reduce through attrition. Two percent’s not going to be the death knell for us…but none the less we’re not in a position to add staff,” said Superintendent Kevin Crall, Albia School District.

The public hearing on school funding gets underway at 11:00 a.m.