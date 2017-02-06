Feral Bunnies Invade Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Pet bunnies might seem like a good idea but many end up dumped in the wild, becoming feral. The abandoned household pets are now multiplying and taking over communities around Las Vegas, Nevada.

Animal advocates estimate there could be thousands of feral bunnies throughout the community. Although it's not clear how the dumping sites started, the problem is only getting worse.

Dave Schweiger has dedicated the past two years to feeding and caring for the animals.

"Bunnies are harder to take care of than dogs or cats. That's what it comes down to," he says.

The gestation period for a litter of bunnies is only 30 days and one litter can have up to 14 babies. As the population grows, so do concerns over health and the animals' well-being.

