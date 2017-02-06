× Fire Destroys Barn on Des Moines’ Southeast Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out early Monday morning to a barn fire on Des Moines’ southeast side.

Fire crews were dispatched to a property along Southeast 36th Street just after 3:00 a.m. As they approached, they could see smoke and flames.

Officials tell us the source of the fire was a large barn, which was almost completely swallowed up in flames by the time they could start their attack.

Luckily, no people or animals were inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.