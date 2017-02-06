Iowa Native Joins Super Bowl LI Crew as Lady Gaga’s Backup Dancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Millions of people watched Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, and anyone who looked closely enough may have seen an Iowan performing in Lady Gaga's halftime show.

Urbandale native Casey Johansen has been dancing his way through some big events lately, including Sunday's big performance.

The video from the performance shows Johansen flipping next to Lady Gaga on the right side of the screen.

This is not Johansen's first time as one of Lady Gaga's backup dancers, and he also performed in the opening number of the Golden Globes as a traffic dancer in La La Land.

Johansen was excited about Sunday's gig, posting this picture on Instagram in front of NRG Stadium. He thanked Lady Gaga and other people for taking a chance on a boy from Iowa, saying, "Follow your dreams kids. It will pay off!!"

41.626655 -93.712166