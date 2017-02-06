× Metro Religious Group Pens Letter To President Challenging His Refugee Order

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines based association of churches and faith leaders is asking President Donald Trump to rethink his executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven majority Muslim nations.

Randall Bach, President of Open Bible Churches, penned an open letter to President Trump one week ago. In it, he explains that he understands the need to protect American citizens. However, he also asks that the President not forget the Christian calling to care for the “downtrodden” or our nation’s history of welcoming immigrants.

He also challenges President Trump to lift his executive order before the 90 day pause it calls for. Bach says it would show that the President takes the concerns of refugee advocates seriously.

You can read the full letter to President Trump here.

