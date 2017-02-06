Midwest Meteor Caught on Camera, Seen from Iowa to Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The National Weather Service is reporting sightings of a meteor in the sky across the Midwest early Monday morning.

Dash cam and surveillance videos show the brilliant flash that lit up the night sky. The National Weather Service says the flash could be seen by people from Iowa to Indiana.

Numerous people caught the meteor on video, and one individual in Oshkosh said it shook their home.

It is not yet clear if any part of the object hit the earth; meteorologists say it is more likely it burned up in the atmosphere before getting the chance to hit the ground.