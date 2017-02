× North Polk Schools Voting on Bond Referendum

ALLEMAN, Iowa — Voters may help the North Polk School District with its funding on Tuesday as they vote on a $5.2 million bond referendum.

The money will fund a new six-classroom wing at West Elementary School, a new media center at the middle school, and security improvements at both schools.

The district says the improvements are needed because West Elementary is expected to be at capacity next school year.