× Oldest Iowan Dies at Age of 111

CARLISLE, Iowa – The oldest person in Iowa passed away over the weekend.

The family of supercentenarian Tressa Bartholomew tells Channel 13 she died Sunday morning in Carlisle.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, before her death the 111-year-old was the oldest Iowan and the 44th-oldest person in the world.

Channel 13 had the chance to celebrate Tressa’s 110th birthday with her. She told us then she didn’t have a secret to a long life, but she offered this advice for a happy one. Tressa said, “I think it’s good to have a good family that are agreeable with one another. No fighting and fussing.”

At the time we did the story with Tressa the mother of four, grandma to 13, great-grandma to 29, and great-great grandma to 52 was still living at her two-bedroom home and in good health.

Tressa Bartholomew was born on March 30, 1905.

Watch the original story we did with Tressa below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video