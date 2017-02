DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say an argument between a father and son ended with the father in the hospital early Monday morning.

It happened in the 6000 block of Southwest 14th just before 2:00 a.m. Police tell us a father and son got into a fight and the father ended up with a minor stab wound on his chest.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed yet in the case.