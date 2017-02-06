Raygun Owner and Iowa Nice Guy Team Up for “No Coast”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A lot of Iowans know Mike Draper as the owner of the quirky t-shirt shop Raygun, and many recognize the name Scott Siepker as the "Iowa Nice Guy." But now, the two have embarked on another project: putting on a play.

No Coast was inspired by one of Raygun's original shirts with the same name, and over the course of the past year Draper and Siepker have worked to make the idea of the play into a reality.

Draper says he considers the play to be a re-imagining of his store. All the characters are fictional, but the events take place during a real time, just after the Iowa State Fair in August of 2015--leading up to the caucuses.

The play opens on Friday, February 10th and runs through February 19th at Grand View's Viking Theater, located at 2811 East 14th Street. For more information, visit nocoastplay.com.