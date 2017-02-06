Sandyville Woman Charged with 8 Felony Counts, 17 Counts of Animal Neglect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa -- One woman faces multiple felony animal abuse charges after an investigation at a Sandyville property.

Nineteen dogs were seized from Lindsay Morrow's property last week. Many of the dogs were malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

Morrow is charged with a total of eight felony counts including animal torture, ongoing criminal conduct, and theft. She is also charged with 17 counts of animal neglect.

One of the dogs that was found near death has now received a plasma transfusion and started eating over the weekend. However, the Animal Rescue League says the dog is not out of the woods yet.

All of the dogs are currently being cared for by the ARL. A hearing will take place next week to prevent Morrow from regaining custody of the animals.