Travel Ban Challenge Heading to Ninth Circuit

WASHINGTON — The battle over President Trump’s travel ban is headed to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

On Friday, a district judge in Washington State issued a nationwide injunction blocking the president’s executive order that prevented refugees from seven countries from coming to the U.S. for 90-days.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear arguments in the case on Tuesday evening.

The Trump administration says the case is about safety, not religion.

“If it were about Islam, then why isn’t Indonesia there, the largest Muslim nation in the world,” said Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to President Trump. “Why isn’t Egypt on the list, the largest Arab nation in the world. It’s about the threat to America, it’s about people being mowed down in Nice, it’s about people being killed in mass numbers in Paris and Brussels and Istanbul. We just don’t want that to happen here on our shores.”

Even with the Ninth Circuit Court taking up the case on Tuesday, it is still expected to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.