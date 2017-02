ST. CHARLES, Iowa — The lineup for the 2017 Hinterland Music Festival has been announced!

Alt-J and Ryan Adams will be headlining the festival, and the full lineup can be seen below.

This will be the third year for the festival. Organizers say they are expanding the camping accommodations after running out of room last year.

The festival will take place on August 4th and 5th. Tickets go on sale February 17th.