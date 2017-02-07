× $40 Million Education Funding Increase Passed

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers have passed a $40 million increase in funding for Iowa schools.

The vote took hours, with lawmakers battling back and forth into the night and in the end, Republicans got their way.

The $40 million increase equals out to about 1.1-percent higher than last year’s budget allocation for education.

Democrats were pushing for a 4-percent increase and Monday dozens of people showed up to back them. They said $40 million isn’t enough.

The school funding bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad. He had advocated for a compromise between Republicans and Democrats with a 2-percent increase. The governor is expected to sign the legislation.