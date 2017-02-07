Bettendorf Student Goes Viral for Uncanny Resemblance to Famous Model’s Dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A Pleasant Valley High School teen is getting a lot of national attention because of his doppelganger, after finding out he bears a striking resemblance to the father of a famous model.

WQAD's Elizabeth Wadas talked to 16-year-old Seth Hamby about the big reaction he got from a single tweet.

Last week the closest Seth had come to fame was playing the french horn in his high school's band. But after tweeting a photo of himself next to a photo of model Cara Delevingne's dad, his post went viral.

"I thought it was me at first, and then it wasn't, so that was really shocking," said Seth.

He decided to put the two images side-by-side after a friend noticed the resemblance between Seth and Cara's father when he was young. The pictures have shocked people internationally, especially in Cara's native U.K., with media like BuzzFeed and Teen Vogue even picking up the story.

Seth now has over 18,000 Instagram followers and 8,000 on Twitter.

"I don't know what to do now," he said. "Like I have all these followers but I never post anything on Twitter, so it's kind of like, okay, cool."

People all around the world agree the resemblance is spot-on, and many want an explanation. But Seth assures everyone that he is not a time traveler and does not believe he is related to the model. While he has considered taking a shot at the profession since this reaction, for now he's just focusing on his upcoming band concert.

"It's just like a once in a lifetime kind of thing. It doesn't happen to many people."

Seth says his friends are starting a campaign to try and get him on the Ellen show.