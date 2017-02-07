× Central Iowa Students Get Energized and Educated at Iowa Energy Game

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of central Iowa students stepped out of the classroom and burned off some energy with the Iowa Energy on Tuesday morning.

The Iowa Energy and MidAmerican Energy teamed up for the eighth annual Education Celebration Game.

More than 5,000 kids from around central Iowa packed Wells Fargo Arena to watch the Energy take on the Oklahoma City Blue.

It wasn’t all just fun and games, though; time-outs and halftime were filled with educational activities for the kids.