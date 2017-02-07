× Credit Card Skimmer Found at Des Moines Kum & Go

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police are investigating after a credit card skimmer was found at a gas station on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the Kum & Go at 3200 SE 14th St. around 4:00 p.m. Monday after employees called about a possible credit card skimmer at the gas pumps. Employees opened up the gas pump and found a small skimmer attached to the credit card reader.

Officials aren’t sure how long the skimmer was in place or how many cards were swiped at the gas pump with the skimmer.

If you have recently purchased gas at the pumps at that Kum & Go location and notice suspicious charges on your credit or debit card – contact local police.