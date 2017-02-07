× Des Moines Public School Resolutions Pass Unanimously

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two resolutions were unanimously approved at a Des Moines Public Schools board meeting on Tuesday night.

The first is a sanctuary resolution that prevents ICE officials from accessing students or staff without processing a request through the superintendent.

The second resolution supports nearly 5,500 students in Iowa who have registered under the DACA program.

Both resolutions note that DMPS staff “shall treat all students in a loving, respectful, and equitable manner without regard for race, ethnicity, citizenship, immigration status, or national origin.”

