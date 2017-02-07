Disagreements Surrounding Collective Bargaining Shown at Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As Republicans plan to make major changes to collective bargaining laws, many Iowan Democrats are opposing the changes at the Capitol building.

Channel 13's Dave Price reported live from the Statehouse and gave us an inside look at what was taking place.

"They developed this thing in the dark. They say it's a thoughtful review of public sector collective bargaining. It's anything but," said Representative Todd Taylor.

Hundreds of Democratic lawmakers, union members, and supporters filled the Capitol rotunda. They say they realize what is at stake, including the possibility of workers getting fired more easily, no longer being able to negotiate health insurance, and changes to seniority rules when layoffs occur.

One union worker admits the public may not realize what is happening with these changes.

"No, I don't think they do. Those that aren't union members, I don't think they understand," said Debbie Roethler.

When asked how to make them understand, Roethler replied, "By trying to tell them that it helps in the health and safety department, the wages are important, and just having the ability of someone to talk to when you have a problem with your employer."

Four top Republican leaders (the governor, lieutenant governor, and Republican leaders of the House and Senate) gathered to talk about these changes on Tuesday. They said that instead of the changes being a way to get rid of unions, it is instead about fairness, particularly in regard to health insurance. They say many public workers have not been contributing enough to their policies or their families' policies, and this would change that, making it easier to get rid of bad employees and reward those who are performing well.

Governor Branstad says the protests at the Capitol will not change things.

"They're willing to do the right thing and are not going to be threatened or intimidated by anybody," he said. "We have a responsibility to the people that elected us, and I'm really proud of the fact the legislature is using the appropriate procedures. They're not trying to use sneaky things that have been done in the past."

This could ultimately impact approximately 21,000 state workers across Iowa, but police and fire department employees are not included in the changes.

Watch the full video for more information.