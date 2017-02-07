Farm Bill Talk in Trump Administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meetings for the next farm bill are already starting up.

Nearly three years ago, the 2014 Farm Bill was signed into law; however, the farm economy is much different now. In the last three years, land and commodity prices have gone down year over year.

Ag entrepreneur Bruce Rastetter, CEO of the Summit Agricultural Group is also a part of the Trump Administration ag advisory group. He says an important policy in the future is the new farm bill, which needs to be written this year to go into effect for 2018.

Rastetter says the key things are, "Critical things like support for ethanol, supports for exports, the safety net of the federal crop insurance is a critical component. You know the direct payments have been going on, but all those things, including conservation programs, are going to be part of the farm bill soon to be written and need to have impact on that with the new ag secretary."

Rastetter adds it's important to add conservation programs that improve water quality to the farm bill, adding the sustainability side of conservation is also important to the Trump administration.