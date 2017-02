× GM Sold Record 10 Million Cars Last Year

U.S. — Despite a slowing domestic market, General Motors sold a record 10 million cars last year.

Weaker sales in the United States were more than offset by surging demand in China. This growth brought GM its fourth straight year of record sales.

Just seven years ago, GM declared bankruptcy and was bailed out by the federal government.

GM is the third largest auto maker in the world, behind Volkswagen and Toyota.