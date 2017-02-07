IAble Program Aimed at Helping Iowans with Disabilities Save Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, the man in charge of collecting tax money in the state of Iowa, rolled out a new program on Tuesday morning.

The program called IAble is a special savings account that allows people with disabilities and their families to save tax-free money for their care. It is part of the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience Act passed in 2014.

The program is similar to the College Savings Iowa 529 plan.

IAble allows people to deposit up to $14,000 annually into an account in the name of a disabled person. That money is tax-free at the state and federal level.

Fitzgerald says the program is already proving to be popular with Iowans.

"We started this, put it online a week ago," he said. "And not because we asked them, there were some people who had been following this program and this consortium, and there's been five people who have already signed up. So we know the need is there."

For more information, visit iable.gov.