× Man Falls Through Ice at Fort Des Moines Park, Officials Stress Importance of Ice Safety

DES MOINES, Iowa — The recent change in weather caused things to warm up outside, creating conditions that may have led to a fisherman falling through ice on Tuesday.

“He stated that he was sitting and fishing and he noticed the ice start to sink,” said Brian O’Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department.

This was before the man fell through the ice at a pond at Fort Des Moines Park.

A Des Moines water rescue crew was called to the scene, but the man managed to pull himself out of the water. He did not need medical treatment.

O’Keefe warns people to be extra careful when going onto the ice since temperatures have been warmer.

“After a warm spell, any time you see standing water on fixed spots, you know there is some thin ice and you know it’s not a hard freeze, and you really got to caution yourself,” he said.

O’Keefe also says to test the ice before going on it, and always bring a flotation device as a precaution.