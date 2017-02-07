× Marshalltown Police Searching for Missing Teenager

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year old girl.

Gracie Mehl was reported missing Monday evening. Police say she was last seen at Marshalltown High School at 1:25pm on Monday. About an hour later she checkd into the Marshalltown “Y” and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police say statements reported to them that were made by Gracie make it imperative that she be located as soon as possible. If you have any information about her whereabouts you can call the Marshalltown Police Department at (641) 753-1234 or text the word “marshall” and tip information to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to Gracie.