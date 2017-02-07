× One Dead, Another Hospitalized Following Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a press release from the Des Moines Police Department, two people were shot on Tuesday night.

Officials say officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Shawnee Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one deceased male on the sidewalk in front of a residence.

Another shooting victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital while officers were investigating the first crime scene, and they quickly determined the two shootings were related.

The victim at Mercy is an adult male with injuries that are not life threatening.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting did not occur in the 800 block of Shawnee. Detectives are still working to determine where it took place and are currently interviewing witnesses.

The roadway in that area will remain closed to through traffic for several hours.

More details will be shared as they are made available.

Officials say this is the DMPD’s fifth homicide of 2017.