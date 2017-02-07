× ‘Person of Interest’ in Des Moines Murder Taken Into Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa – A person wanted by police in connection with a Des Moines murder has been arrested and is in the Polk County Jail.

Police say 33-year-old Ricco Riley was taken into custody Monday in Cedar Rapids. He was wanted on a material witness warrant and a first degree robbery warrant in connection with the murder of Michael Huckleberry.

Police are calling Riley a person of interest in the case.

Huckleberry’s body was discovered January 29th in an apartment on Twana Drive. A neighbor had called 911 after noticing a window left open for days.

Riley and Leroy Williams Jr. were both initially wanted for questioning in the case. Police say after questioning Williams he was released.

Riley is being held on a parole violation and for a sex offender registration violation.