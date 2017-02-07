Queen of the Court, Ruffridge Sets All-Time Scoring Mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pocahontas---Pocahontas Area Senior Elle Ruffridge is Iowa's new all-time girls five-player scoring leader. Ruffridge scored 31 Tuesday night and passed Rock Valley's Deb Remmerde (2003) with 2,774 points. Remmerde scored 2,756 in her career.

Ruffridge broke the record on Senior Night as the Indians won easily over Manson-Northwest Webster, 73-44.

Iowa Girls Union President Jean Berger presented Ruffridge with a pair of pink sneakers as the game stopped to honor the new mark. (Ventura High's Lynne Lorenzen holds the Iowa and national record with more than 6,700 points from the six-player game.)

Ruffridge and the Indians head to the postseason trying to repeat as 3A champs. Elle will play college basketball next year at Missouri State.