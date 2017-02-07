× Ruan Foundation Gift to Help Train Truck Drivers At DMACC

DES MOINES, Iowa- The John Ruan Foundation has made a gift to Des Moines Area Community College, in an effort to train more truck drivers at the school.

The Foundation has made a gift of $100,000 to DMACC to purchase another driving simulator for the DMACC Transportation Institute.

“It will help us getting the students more time on the simulator,” said Dave Pfiffner, Director of the Transportation Institute.

Students must attend classroom sessions for two weeks before the get behind the wheel of a big truck. The simulator is used in those classroom sessions.

“It really quicken the pace of learning and give more of a comfort level,” said Pfiffner. “The first time you get in one of these trucks, if you’ve never driven one before, it can be a very trying time.”

“We are very grateful for this generous gift from the Ruan Foundation,” said DMACC President, Rob Denson. “John Ruan was a leader, and innovator in the transportation industry, he knew the importance of skilled, well-trained drivers.”

The donation to DMACC is part of The college’s “DMAAC Delivers” major gift campaign, to raise $50 million for new facilities, and scholarships.