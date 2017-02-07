× Winter Weather on the Way, Keep an Eye Out for Advisories

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another round of winter weather is on the way for Central Iowa. We’ve had a pretty slow season when it comes to snow, sitting at just over 6” of snow for Des Moines so far this year. We could add another 1 to 3” through mid-day Wednesday.

A weak disturbance from the Northern Rockies will spread east across Iowa late tonight. A good area of lift will move through western and southern Iowa early Wednesday morning. This could bring some brief heavy snow fall before the morning commute time. The snow looks to lighten up somewhat during the drive time between 6 and 8 AM, but could pick up again late morning with another burst of energy.

Overall, this looks to be a low end event but due to the lack of snow this season, an advisory may be issued for parts of the state.

There will be a sharp cut-off of snow on the northern side due to dry air working in ahead of an arriving area of high pressure, so northern Iowa looks to see far less snow fall amounts of a half inch or less. Some of the light snow will make it to the Missouri border with a dusting possible there.

Skies will stay cloudy through the afternoon with clearing later Wednesday night. With the freshly fallen snow and cold ridge of Canadian high pressure in place, Thursday looks to remain quite cold. However a switch in the winds from the southwest, this will lead to a quick warm up on Friday back to spring like temperatures in the 50s. The snow won’t last long on the ground.