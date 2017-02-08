Central Iowa Part of Winter Weather Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for central Iowa until noon Wednesday.

1-2″ of snow fell overnight across central Iowa making roads a mess for the morning commute. The worst roads are along I-80 from Atlantic to Iowa City, with snow extending as far north as Hwy 20.

An additional 1-2″ of snow is possible as a second wave of snow will make its way through the state during the middle of the morning. The best chance to see this next wave will be between 8 AM and noon.

Drier conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon with temperatures only reaching the low 20s, however north winds at 10-20 mph will make it feel like the teens.

Bundle up and drive safe if you are headed out at any point this morning!