Des Moines is Alive with ‘The Sound of Music’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - Whether or not you've seen "The Sound of Music," you've likely heard a song or two.

That's how ingrained the award-winning Broadway musical and motion picture is in today's popular culture; and now, it's here for Central Iowans to enjoy.

Channel 13's Reid Chandler spoke with one of its stars, Ben Davis - an Ames native - who portrays Captain Georg von Trapp. In addition to starring in this rejuvenated national touring musical, Davis enjoys chronicling his donut finds in every city he visits. You can check out the "Davis Donut Diary" for yourself here, and learn about tickets and showtimes to "The Sound of Music" at the Des Moines Civic Center here.