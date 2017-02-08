× Des Moines Police Release Homicide Victim’s Name

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Twenty-year-old Augustin Nouh was found dead in the 800 block of Shawnee Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Police say they were called to the area on a report of a shooting.

Another shooting victim, 18-year-old Nelson Atary, drove himself to Mercy Hospital while officers were investigating the first crime scene, and they quickly determined the two shootings were related.

Atary suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the shooting did not occur in the 800 block of Shawnee. Detectives are still working to determine where it took place and are currently interviewing witnesses.