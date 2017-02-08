× Driver Leads Officers on Chase Through Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — An overnight chase involved law enforcement from multiple departments.

The pursuit started around 10:30 Tuesday night, with officers following the vehicle along I-235.

Metro police and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were involved.

The suspect vehicle eventually left the interstate at the Guthrie Avenue exit. Officers swarmed the suspect when the chase came to an end near East 21st Street and Guthrie Avenue.

Our crew on scene tells us one person was taken away by ambulance.

There’s no word yet on the driver’s name or what charges they may be facing.