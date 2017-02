Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Katy Perry debuted a new single on Wednesday in a unique way.

Perry made the song, "Chained to the Rhythm" available in only 30 locations around the globe, including Des Moines. Perry's publicists brought a giant mirror ball mp3 player to Des Moines and literally chained it to the Nomade sculpture at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

All you had to do was walk up, plug in headphones and listen. There's no word on why Perry chose Des Moines as one of the spots to launch the song.