Marshalltown Football Coach Charged With Assaulting Student

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown High School football coach Don Knock is charged with assaulting someone on school grounds.

The alleged incident happened on January 3rd at the high school. Knock, who is also a physical education teacher, allegedly hit someone on school grounds during school hours. A police report explains that Knock “did commit assault by pushing and grabbing another having no right to do so.”

Online court records do not list a court date for Knock. His name still appears on an online staff directory at Marshalltown High School.

The school district issued the following statement when asked about Knock’s arrest:

“The Marshalltown Community School District is aware of the charges that have been filed against one of its employees. This is a personnel matter that was addressed by the district at an earlier date. As this is a personnel matter, the district will not provide additional comment at this time.”