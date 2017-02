Meschach Zarwie’s American Dream: From West Africa to Des Moines to Iowa State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines --- North wrestler Meshach Zarwie traveled more than 6,000 miles for a shot at State. Wait until you learn where Meschach's American Dream takes him and his twin brother next. John Sears has the story.

<NATS "Meshach Zarwie!"

SOT: "WE HAVE A PICTURE OF HIM ON ONE OF THE DOORS SO HE'S KIND OF THE FACE OF THE PROGRAM RIGHT NOW, AND SOMEONE TO LOOK UP TO."

HE MAY ONLY BE 120 POUNDS, BUT MESHACH ZARWIE PACKS A PUNCH. AND HE'S ON A MISSION ON THE MAT.

SOT: "MY MAIN GOAL IS TO WIN STATE."

SOT: COACH "HE'S OPEN ABOUT HIS GOAL, I THINK HE BELIEVES HE THINKS HE CAN MAKE HIS GOAL AND I BELIEVE HE CAN MAKE HIS GOAL."

A TOP 10 WRESTLER IN CLASS 3A, MESHACH IS PLAYING CATCH-UP.

MANY KIDS GROW UP WRESTLING THEIR ENTIRE LIVES. BUT MESHACH HAS ONLY BEEN WRESTLING FOR A LITTLE OVER 3 YEARS.

SOT: MESHACH "AT FIRST I USED TO THINK WRESTLING WAS THAT FAKE SPORT EVERYONE DOES, WWE. THEN I CAME TO PRACTICE, STARTED LOVING THE SPORT AND GOT IN TO IT MORE."

SOT: CYNTHIA "WHEN THEY FIRST STARTED I WOULD COMPLAIN BECAUSE ITS REAL FIGHTING. I FEEL BAD WHEN THEYRE FIGHTING SO I ASKED THEM MESHACH DO YOU GUYS HIT PEOPLE? HE SAID YES. HE SAID WE TRY TO PUCH THEM DOWN."

NATS

STANDUP: BUT THERE'S MUCH MORE TO MESHACH'S STORY THAN WRESTLING. FIRST YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND WHERE HE COMES FROM. MESHACH AND HIS TWIN BROTHER SHADRACH WERE BORN IN THE IVORY COAST, A WEST AFRICAN COUNTRY.

BUT BECAUSE OF A CIVIL WAR THE FAMILY WAS FORCED TO FLEE THEIR HOME AND MOVE TO THE NEIGHBORING COUNTRY OF GUINEA THROUGH A REFUGEE PROGRAM.

THE ZARWIE'S SPENT MANY YEARS ON THE MOVE TRYING TO ESCAPE THE WAR IN WEST AFRICA.

SOT: JENKINS "YOU HAVE NO IDEA KIDS DIE FROM SICKNESS, DIE FROM STARVATION, NO FOOD PEOPLE WAIT FOR DISTRIBUTION.

SOT: CYNTHIA "I WAS PRAYING TO GOD FOR SAFETY IT WAS NOT EASY TO MOVE ALL THE KIDS WAR IS GOING ON, SHOOTING. NOT AN EASY THING.

SOT: JENKINS "I LOST MY SISTER, DIED IN THE IVORY COAST, YES. SO MANY FRIENDS AND FAMILY DIE IN THE PROCESS."

SOT: MESHACH "WE STILL HAVE FAMILY IN AFRICA DYING TO TRY AND GET TO THE US."

SOT: JENKINS "IF WE THINK OF THE PAST WE WILL CRY TOO MUCH. WE'RE GOING TO FEEL SO BAD ABOUT OUR LIFE. TOO MUCH, IT WAS TOO MUCH WHAT WE WENT THROUGH, IT WAS TOO HARD."

BUT IN THE FALL OF 2004 THEIR NIGHTMARE TURNED IN TO A DREAM. THROUGH THE REFUGEE PROGRAM THE ZARWIE'S MADE THEIR WAY TO THE U-S, PHILADELPHIA TO BE EXACT.

SOT: JENKINS "I WAS LIKE WOW. HERE WE ARE."

BUT ADJUSTING TO LIFE IN THE US WASN'T EASY.

SOT: MESHACH "IT WAS REALLY HARD LEARNING ENGLISH AND FITTING IN WITH PEOPLE."

SOT: JENKINS "I WAS A LITTLE CONFUSED BECAUSE I'VE NEVER LIVED IN AN ENVIRONMENT WITH ELECTRICITY, WATER, SO I WAS CONFUSED."

IN DECEMBER OF 2012, 1 FINAL MOVE. TO DES MOINES.

SOT: "MY DAD TOLD ME WE WERE MOVING TO DES MOINES I WAS LIKE WHAT COUNTRY IS THAT? I WAS SO CONFUSED. "

SOT: MESHACH "SOMETIMES I THINK, WHAT IF I DIDNT COME TO DES MOINES, WHAT IF I DIDNT COME TO IOWA, WOULD I BE WRESTLING?

STANDUP: BUT MESHACH'S STORY GETS EVEN BETTER BECAUSE OF ALL THE HARD WORK IN THE CLASSROOM HE WAS RECENTLY ACCEPTED IN TO THE COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AT IOWA STATE. AND NOT JUST ACCEPTED, BUT GIVEN A FULL RIDE ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIP."

SOT: MESHACH " MY DAD HE DOESNT CRY, HE TRIES TO BE TOUGH BUT I COULD TELL HE WAS REALLY EMOTIONAL."

HIS TWIN BROTHER SHADRACH ACCEPTED IN TO THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE.

SOT: "I DONT KNOW IF IVE WOKE FROM THIS DREAM YET. ITS LIKE IM STILL DREAMING."

A JOURNEY THATS TAKEN OVER 15 YEARS AND SPANNED HALFWAY ACROSS THE WORLD, TO A WRESTLING MAT IN DES MOINES. THIS IS THE AMERICAN DREAM.

SOT: APPRECIATE LIFE AND THANK GOD AND MY FAMILY FOR BRINGING US HERE."

JOHN SEARS, CHANNEL 13 SPORTS.>